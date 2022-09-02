Putin will not attend Gorbachev funeral

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev due to scheduling issues, his spokesman said on Thursday.

"The farewell ceremony and funeral will take place on September 3 but unfortunately the president’s work schedule will not allow him (to attend)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Putin had paid his last respects to Gorbachev at the hospital where he died on Tuesday, aged 91. Russian state TV showed Putin placing a bouquet of red roses near Gorbachev’s open casket in a big empty hall before pausing for a moment of silence.