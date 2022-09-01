PM to address UN General Assembly on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, at the UN headquarters in New York.

During the event, which will coincide with his 72nd birthday, he will highlight the sufferings of more than 33 million countrymen in the wake of flash floods induced by climate change. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News Wednesday that the Prime Minister would be meeting several world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Premier Li during his maiden visit to the UN Headquarter.

About a dozen federal ministers, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and officials will be part of the Prime Minister’s entourage. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave Islamabad for New York on September 17, and return to the country on Sep 25. It is unlikely that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UNGA.

The sources pointed out that the 77th UNGA meeting will start on September 13 and end on September 27. It is taking place in the backdrop of the crisis faced by the world community such as food insecurity and climate change.

Besides other matters, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also highlight Kashmir issue at the world forum. He could offer an olive branch to India provided they agree for the solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance to the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) historic resolutions.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Shankar will represent India in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UNGA 77 will present an opportunity for world leaders to consider, debate and solve the collective problems in order to create a more sustainable future for all.