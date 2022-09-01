Talal laments not given chance like Imran to get relief

ISLAMABAD: Talal Chaudhry, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), said Wednesday he was not given a second chance to reply by the court in the contempt of court case like Imran Khan. “If that had happened, perhaps I would have got relief”, he said while speaking in the Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath”.

He apologised, but that was not accepted. He lamented he and Danial Aziz submitted reply in the court, but charge sheet was framed against them. He said their apology was not accepted at any stage of the trial. The PMLN leader said Imran Khan is not denying his mistake. “I am a popular leaderand cannot be sentenced for contempt of court”. This is what the PTI leader is saying, Talal said. Imran Khan is challenging the authority of the court, but is being given another chance, he added. It seems Imran is being treated as “Super Ladla”, he remarked.

The way PMLN leaders were awarded sentence by the courts gives an impression we are unacceptable, Talal said. Unlike our case, Iman Khan gave the statement mentioning the name of a judge, he said, adding he himself, Nihal Hashmi and Danial Aziz never named a judge.

Talking about former SC Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Talal disclosed the CJP had indirectly asked him several times to give a statement against PMNL leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. He said former CJP expressed his desire to serve notice on both the leaders. The apology tendered by Talal Chaudhry was not accepted and was declared unqualified for five years for committing contempt of court.

Host Shahzeb Khanzada said former CJP Saqib Nisar, when asked for his stance, rebutted the allegations levelled against him by Talal Chaudhry saying they are made with ill intention and totally baseless.