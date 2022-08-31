Mohandri & Manoor most affected villages in Mansehr

ABBOTTABAD: At least 10 people, including five women, have died in two village councils of Balakot Tehsil in Mansehra district during recent devastating rain and flood while 18 people were rescued who were stranded in flash flood.

The Mohandri and Manoor village councils of Kaghan valleys were worst affected in Mansehra district where one hotel, two schools, bridge, small flour mills and number of houses were

Collapsed, causing huge financial loss besides causing deaths of 10 people.

Most of the people were affected due to high water level in the stream in the areas, which was a branch of river Kunhar.

Assistant Commissioner Balakot Bashrat Bibi said that most of the areas of Balakot Tehsil were badly damaged during recent heavy and continuous rains and floods. She said a number of buildings including a hotel collapsed in Mohandri and Manoor villages. She added that the local administration had managed to rescue 800 people in Mohandri and its surroundings and more than 1,000 people were shifted from Manoor.

Similarly, she said that they had restored connectivity to Manoor valley that was lost due to the collapse of the bridge.

She also confirmed that two school buildings were partially damaged. Bashrat Bibi said they provided 100 tents to the flood affectees beside distribution of other non- food and food items as well as medicines. She also directed a survey of actual loss with the help of the revenue staff.