Threatening judge: Imran objects to bench hearing case

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —PTI Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday did not apologise for threatening additional sessions judge of Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, offering, however, to withdraw remarks “if they were inappropriate.”



The PTI chief submitted a response to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) show-cause notice in the terrorism case registered against him for threatening the additional sessions judge. The reply read: “There is another critical aspect of the matter. According to the order passed on the said note of the worthy Registrar, the Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice observed that ‘the matter was discussed in the tea room and all my colleagues unanimously agreed with proceeding forward’.”

“It is submitted again with respect, and without prejudice to the submissions on the merits of the alleged contempt, that once again there is serious procedural lapse in the instant matter which will have a great bearing upon the matter.

“It is submitted with utmost respect that all those Hon’ble Judges who agreed to the initiation of the instant proceeding, having pre-judged the matter, might have to consider recusal from the matter, in the interest of justice, due process and rule of law.”



The proceedings were initiated against him on basis of newspaper clippings critical of him, he said. “As someone who believes in rule of law and strong independent justice system, the respondent does not believe in hurting the feelings of honorable judges.

“The respondent submits with humility that if words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” he said, urging the court to evaluate the speech within the context it was made.

Khan added that his remarks against the additions sessions judge were not obstruction of justice, nor were they intended to undermine the integrity and credibility of the judicial system. “If, in a public rally and if in the flow of speech, the Respondent uttered such words which could annoy this Honourable Court, the Respondent wants to categorically state that it was not his intent.”

The reply maintained that the former prime minister had mistaken the additional sessions judge for the magistrate performing administrative functions on the direction of the federal government who was hell bent on torturing Shahbaz Gill and violating his fundamental rights.

“It was in this misconception that she was referred to a magistrate,” it said, adding that the PTI chief had no intention of saying anything against the judicial officer. “It is submitted that the respondent had no motive (ill-will) behind the said speech or remarks, nor were those directed specifically towards the judicial officer.”

The PTI chief requested the IHC to withdraw the show-cause notice and dispose of contempt of court proceedings. On August 23, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening additional sessions judge during a public rally.

A five-member bench comprised Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the case today (Wednesday). Imran Khan, meanwhile, petitioned the IHC praying that the terrorism case against him be quashed.

In his application, Imran claimed that the terror case against him was based on mala fide intentions. The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police’s request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.