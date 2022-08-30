Violating election code of conduct: Abid Sher Ali fined Rs25,000

FAISALABAD: District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali imposed Rs25,000 fine on Abid Sher Ali, a PMLN candidate in NA-108 ahead of scheduled by-poll over violation of election code of conduct in the constituency, reported local media.



Abid Sher Ali was also warned to be careful in future and asked to compliance ECP code of conduct. He was asked to deposit fine within three days. The DMO summoned Abid Sher Ali in-person in his office to clarify his position.