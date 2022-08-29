Five arrested with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, the police spokesman said.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 03 persons identified as Ehtesham Shabbir, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ashan, and recovered 03 pistols of 30 from their possession.

Similarly, Sadder Wah police held Irfan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Kallar Syedan police arrested Haider Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said that actions will be continued against those who possesses illegal weapons.