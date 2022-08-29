Five arrested with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, the police spokesman said.
During course of action, New Town police arrested 03 persons identified as Ehtesham Shabbir, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ashan, and recovered 03 pistols of 30 from their possession.
Similarly, Sadder Wah police held Irfan and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession.
While, Kallar Syedan police arrested Haider Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said that actions will be continued against those who possesses illegal weapons.
Islamabad : The most reliable figure of the politics of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, veteran political leader and former...
Islamabad : Health expert on Sunday has strongly advised the public to have timely awareness, precautions and adoption...
Rawalpindi : All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association along with Superior Group of Colleges has announced a...
Islamabad : As many as 15 students of Capital University of Science and Technology completed their internship with...
Islamabad : The restoration of research culture, revision of programs’ curriculum as per global standards and market...
Islamabad : The current educational policies at national and provincial levels have little room for EdTech and...
Comments