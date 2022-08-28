Risk of radioactive leak at Ukraine nuclear plant: operator

KYIV, Ukraine: There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine´s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant -- Europe´s largest -- which is occupied by Russian troops, the state energy operator said on Saturday.
Energoatom said Moscow´s troops had "repeatedly shelled" the site of the plant in southern Ukraine over the past day, whilst Russia´ defence ministry claimed Kyiv´s troops were responsible. "As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," Energoatom said on Telegram.
The agency said that as of midday on Saturday (0900 GMT) the plant "operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards".
