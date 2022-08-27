SCBA condemns raid on ex-IHC judge’s house

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association has condemned what it called an unlawful raid conducted by police on the residence of advocate Muhammad Ramzan at DHA Lahore on Friday morning, violating the sanctity of “veil and four walls”.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon, Secretary Waseem Mumtaz and the 24th Executive Committee of the SCBA condemned the incident. They said that during the raid, the police not only trespassed on Ramzan’s residence without any search warrants but also illegally surrounded and vandalized the residence and threatened the residents and servants of dire consequences. However, when the police came to know that Ramzan along with his family was in Islamabad, they left.

Ramzan is a professional lawyer and a former judge of the Islamabad High Court and performed well as vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council.“This illegal police behaviour towards a former IHC justice and a reputed legal personality is unacceptable and condemnable,” the SCBA office-bearers said.