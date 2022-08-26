Landsliding suspends traffic on Swat Expressway

BATKHELA: The traffic on Swat Expressway was suspended after landsliding at Palai point in Malakand district on Thursday.

The landsliding triggered by recent torrential rains filled the expressway with mud and stones, which prompted the authorities to suspend traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

The passengers and motorists faced great hardships as long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides due to the blockade of the expressway between Palai and Alladhand interchanges.

When contacted, the officials said that rehabilitation work was going on to clear the road for traffic.

However, they advised the motorists to use the Mardan-Malakand road as there was a possibility of more landsliding in the area due to incessant rains.