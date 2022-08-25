Rescue 1122 service sought in Garhi Habibullah

MANSEHRA: Assistant Commissioner Balakot Basharat Bibi has said that problems faced by people and related to the district and tehsil administrations would be solved soon.

“We are holding public forums across Balakot tehsil to solve problems faced by people,” she said while

speaking at a public forum in the Garhi Habibullah area on Wednesday.

Representatives of various devolved departments addressed some of the problems on the occasion.

People from various walks of life attended the forum and raised various issues related to the higher electricity bills, cleanliness, and embezzlements in the development schemes being executed by the tehsil municipal administration, Balakot. They demanded the establishment of the Rescue 1122 centre in Garhi Habibullah saying people often drowned in the Kunhar River.