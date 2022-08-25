Political stability vital for economic prosperity: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that strong political parties play an important role in the stability and promotion of democracy in the country. Political stability is necessary for economic stability of the country. All political parties should play their role in the development and stability of the country.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman was talking to the members of National and Provincial Assembly including Zakia Shahnawaz at Governor’s House on Wednesday. Member National Assembly Waheed Alam Khan, MPA Rahat Afza, former MPA Dr Farzana and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi were also present.

Punjab Governor said that the performance, work and public service have always been the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League (N). He said that PMLN is committed to the development and to bring improvement in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Governor said that party workers are the asset of any political party. He said that the doors of the Governor’s House are open for party workers and public. He said that the country's economic conditions are improving and everyone has a role to play in the development of the country, he added. Punjab Governor said that the public representatives should strengthen the connections with the people according to the party policy and play their role in solving their problems.