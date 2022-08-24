Three jurists say apology the only way out for Imran

KARACHI: Three former high court judges believe unconditional apology is the only way out for PTI chairman Imran Khan in the contempt case. They see him in trouble if he chooses to contest the case.

Speaking in Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, retired Justice Shah Khawar, who was PTI’s counsel in the foreign funding case, said that strongest defence in the contempt cases is an unconditional apology. He said the issue at hand is a bit more serious as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) itself took notice, formed a three-judge bench, and sent a notice to Imran the next day.

Retired Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal said Imran Khan could be in danger. The court could excuse him if he tenders unconditional apology, but even a minor penalty would automatically render him disqualified. Retired Justice Rasheed A. Rizvi advised Imran Khan against making it an ego issue, asking him to tender unconditional apology.