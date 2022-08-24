Gandapur threatens to take over capital

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Amin Gandapur has threatened to take over the capital city in case the party chairman Imran Khan was arrested.Conveying his message to police via his twitter handle, the former minister wrote, ‘Don’t be a part of this political war anymore,’ adding that the police would be dealt as PDM workers. ‘Let PDM and PTI leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all,’ tweeted Gandapur.