Wednesday August 24, 2022
Orphans’ short films tomorrow

By Our Correspondent
August 24, 2022

LAHORE:Short films are being screened at Alhamra Hall 3 at 2pm on August 25, 2022 (tomorrow). Five movies by orphans, five by slum kids, four by children with special needs and one by transgender would be screened. The festival is free for all, but it encourages donations to support underprivileged children.

