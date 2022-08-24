Orphans’ short films tomorrow

LAHORE:Short films are being screened at Alhamra Hall 3 at 2pm on August 25, 2022 (tomorrow). Five movies by orphans, five by slum kids, four by children with special needs and one by transgender would be screened. The festival is free for all, but it encourages donations to support underprivileged children.
