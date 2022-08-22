Nine Pak Army troops martyred in AJK accident

RAWALPINDI: Nine soldiers were martyred and four others were injured when a Pakistan Army vehicle met with an accident. The vehicle fell into a Nullah in Shaujabad, Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday morning while on routine military duty.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the injured soldiers have been evacuated to CMH Rawalpindi. Funeral prayers of all Shuhada were offered at the Mangla Garrison.
Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, Rawalpindi, and other military officials attended the Namaze Janaza. The bodies of Shuhada will be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed grief and sorrow over the accident. In a statement, he condoled with the families of the nine soldiers. He said the nation saluted the sons who were martyred while performing their sacred duty to defend the motherland. He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of high ranks to the martyrs in heaven and patience for the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of injured soldiers.
