23 new dengue cases reported

LAHORE : Twenty-three new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday, while no death was caused by the virus.

According to the Health Department, a total of 560 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year, while two people died of the virus and 96 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported seven cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, nine in Lahore, two in Gujranwala, one each in Vehari, Chakwal, Khanewal, Multan and Okara during the last 24 hours.

All suspected patients have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 2,420 places in the province during the ongoing daily surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 353,385 indoor and 102,762 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

218 new cases of corona in Punjab: About 218 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,442 while total deaths were recorded 13,595.

The P&SHD confirmed that 152 new cases were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi,13 in Faisalabad, eight in Multan, four in Bahawalpur, five in Rahimyar Khan, four in Gujranwala, one in Pakpatan, three in Sargodha, one in Sahiwal, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, four in Khanewal, one in Mianwali, three in Nankana Sahib, one each in Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,814,939 tests so far while 502,266 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated.