Four food outlets sealed over violations of SOPs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday sealed several food outlets over violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A communique said the units of the food outlets were sealed during the raid on the Industrial Estate area of Hayatabad. The sealed units include included a biscuits factory, two bakery units and a water plant. The Food Safety team confiscated over 300 kilograms of substandard biscuits and over 380 kilograms of cream used in the production of the biscuits.

The action was taken under the direction of the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which a number of food outlets were inspected. According to the Food Safety Authority, during the raid,two bakery units were sealed over severe unhygienic conditions and the use of substandard ingredients. The statement added that one water plant was also sealed over a violation of Food Safety SOPs.