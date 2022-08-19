Ombudsman resolves public issues thru own-motion notices

LAHORE:The spokesperson of Punjab Ombudsman office said that several problems of masses have been resolved due to different own-motion notices taken by Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on the news items aired on media platforms spotlighting public issues in various parts of the province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the spokesman pointed out that the problems of the people are solved timely and free of charge across the province. The own-motion notices of the provincial ombudsman have resulted in the cleaning of the sewerage line of Guru Mangat Road in the Gulburg area while roadside fountains at Garhi Shahu have been made functional after necessary repairs, the spokesperson added. Similarly, the old problem of roadside garbage before a local girls’ school has been permanently resolved in Narowal and girl students, their parents and teachers have thanked the ombudsman office for providing a clean environment for them.

The spokesperson noted that the intervention of the ombudsman's office has resulted in the resolution of the sewerage problem in the Depalpur tehsil, which has also resulted in the resolving problem of drinking water for the locals. In another development, the ombudsman's office negotiated to ensure that the sewerage system is cleaned and garbage is removed in Mirza Virkan, a suburban village in the Sheikhupura district.