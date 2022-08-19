Ways to improve paper marking system discussed

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore organised a meeting to discuss ways to improve marking system. Lahore Board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali chaired the meeting which was attended by principals of colleges from across Lahore.
Addressing the meeting, Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that without the cooperation of the Lahore Board and the heads of educational institutions, the education system, especially the examination system, could not be improved. The environment of the examination centres and marking centres should be improved so that the teachers could check the answer sheets in a good manner according to the standard.
LAHORE:Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has warned that if Pakistan would not abolish Riba by implementing the...
LAHORE:LDA Director General on Thursday made a surprise visit to One Window Cell and expressed anger over the attitude...
LAHORE:The spokesperson of Punjab Ombudsman office said that several problems of masses have been resolved due to...
LAHORE:Around four students from the Government College University Lahore are going to participate in the prestigious...
LAHORE:Higher Education Department Punjab has announced to open online transfer facility for college teachers from...
LAHORE:The victim of brutal torture by her employers, a couple, a 13-year-old girl working as a maid has been...
Comments