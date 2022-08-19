Ways to improve paper marking system discussed

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore organised a meeting to discuss ways to improve marking system. Lahore Board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali chaired the meeting which was attended by principals of colleges from across Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that without the cooperation of the Lahore Board and the heads of educational institutions, the education system, especially the examination system, could not be improved. The environment of the examination centres and marking centres should be improved so that the teachers could check the answer sheets in a good manner according to the standard.