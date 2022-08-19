Governor for timely appointments on key posts in universities

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Shahid Munir and Secretary Najaf Iqbal called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Important decisions regarding the promotion of higher education were taken during the meeting. Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Nabil Ahmed Awan was also present on the occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Governor said that higher education should be adapted to modern requirements. He said ‘Linkage of research done in universities with the industry is very important because universities play an important role in research and development and in this regard, consortia are being formed in universities on important issues, including environment, with the aim of making practical use of the research done in universities’.

He said that in order to improve governance matters in the university, it is necessary to make regular and timely appointments on important posts, including vice-chancellors. He said that he has given clear instructions that the process of appointment to the vacant posts of Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Controller of Examinations and Registrar should be started six months in advance. He said that as chancellor, improving governance in universities and promoting higher education are among his priorities. He instructed the Chairman and Secretary Punjab HEC to ensure that the cases of the universities applying for the new charter are dealt within a short period of time. He said that the Punjab HEC should forward the new charter cases of the universities within 90 days, while the HED should decide on the charter applying university within 30 days.