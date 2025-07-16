Patrick Schwarzenegger cheers on ‘The White Lotus’ win after Emmy snub

Patrick Schwarzenegger marked The White Lotus Season 3’s big win despite being left out of the 2025 Emmys.

On Tuesday, July 15, shortly after the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced, the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the news that the vacation saga has earned an impressive 23 nominations.

Putting aside his personal setback, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, reposted HBO’s celebratory post with a sweet, two-word caption.

"So awesome," he wrote, in between two water lily emojis.

It’s worth noting that despite the series earning 23 nominations, the Gen V actor didn’t receive a single nod.

In addition to Patrick, season three of The White Lotus features an impressive lineup, starring Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Jon Gries, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, Sam Rockwell, Sarah Catherine Hook, Walton Goggins.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Emmys 2025 Nominations:

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Goggins, Isaacs, Rockwell

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Coon, Posey, Rothwell, Wood

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Glenn

Series creator Mike White, who also directs, writes and executive produces the hit HBO show, bagged nods for best writing and directing for a drama series.

Additionally, The White Lotus checked in the Best Drama Series category competing alongside Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance, and Slow Horses.