Princess Kate’s friend shares sadness as schedule keeps them apart

Ben Ainslie and Princess of Wales’s first encounter was in 2012.

Princess Kate's close friend has shared a rare insight into their relationship, revealing that although they "keep in touch as much as they can," Kate’s packed royal schedule often makes quality time a challenge.

Meanwhile, Britain's most decorated Olympic sailor, Sir Ben Ainslie, has offered glowing praise for the future Queen’s sailing talents.

Speaking at Wimbledon, Ainslie recalled Kate’s impressive performance aboard his high speed racing catamaran during the 2022 Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth.

"Kate was steering, and she was very, very good," he told Hello!, describing the Princess as "fearless" at the helm of the cutting edge F50 vessel which she helped steer to victory in the friendly race.

Ainslie has heaped praise on the Princess of Wales, describing her as “an incredible sailor in her own right” after witnessing her commanding performance aboard his high speed catamaran.

“This wasn’t just any old boat, this was a catamaran that goes up to 100km per hour and we won, so she clearly knows what she’s doing,” he told Hello! at Wimbledon.

"She’s busy, but she keeps in touch as much as she can, which is great, and we’re grateful for her support."

The Princess serves as royal patron of Ainslie’s 1851 Trust, isn’t just a supporter from the sidelines.

In 2022, she joined the British team on board during the Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth that left a lasting impression on both Ainslie and fellow Olympian Hannah Mills.

“It was very special to have her sail with us,” recalled Mills, a two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist.

"I was pregnant at the time, so we were chatting all things bumps and babies, which was really nice."