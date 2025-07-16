Queen Mary and King Frederik prolong Royal break after time apart

Prince Christian prepares for lieutenant training as King Frederik’s reign enters new chapter
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have extended their break from royal duties for a second time, following a brief period spent apart last week.
The royal couple, who have been enjoying a private family holiday abroad since July 6, were originally expected to return to official engagements by July 13.
However, according to Danish outlet BILLED-BLADET, the monarchs have chosen to prolong their summer retreat with their return now anticipated on July 20.
During their time away, Crown Prince Christian has stepped in as regent, taking on ceremonial responsibilities in their absence.
His appointment marks another milestone in his gradual introduction to public life as Denmark’s future king.
The 19 year old heir took over the role from his grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who had served as regent from July 9 to 15.
While the royal couple's holiday destination remains under wraps, speculation continues as to whether Queen Mary may be spending part of the break in her native Hobart, Tasmania.
Christian has returned to Denmark following the family’s extended holiday abroad, stepping into growing responsibilities as heir to the throne.
However, it remains unclear whether his younger siblings stayed behind with their parents or have also returned home.
