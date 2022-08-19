The Pharaoh class

This letter refers to the article ‘Pakistan's decadent elite’ (August 16, 2022) by Javid Husain. There is a dire need for the ruling elite to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. There is no doubt that many of the nation’s problems can be laid at the feet of this class.
Despite the fact that much of this elite owes its wealth, power and prestige to the public and their hard-earned wages, their conduct often indicates that the public’s problems are beneath their notice. There should be greater accountability for the elite to ensure that they are using their exalted powers and position for the public good.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
As a political party, the PTI has reached a critical juncture in its development. Having built widespread support...
The European Union is of vital importance to Pakistan as it supports the latter in its many endeavours. Through the...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Failure to take timely decisions: Reconstitution of SOEs boards in oil, gas...
This letter refers to the article ‘Looking for direction: Part - II’ by I Hussain. One could have never thought...
It is good to see the recovery of the rupee against the dollar and the return of some sort of stability in our...
Nowadays there is a lull in the real estate market, specifically in Karachi, and purchase of open plots as well as...
Comments