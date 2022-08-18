Child dies as roof collapses in Swat

MINGORA: A child was killed and three persons were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Aryani area of Behrain Tehsil in Swat district on Wednesday.
The sources said that the house caved in due to heavy rain. The locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of the child and shifted the three injured to the hospital.
Also, two children sustained injuries in the Ali Masjid area of Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber district.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that six persons had been killed and six others injured in the recent rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Twenty houses were also partially damaged, it said, adding distribution of relief goods among the rain-affected people of Khyber had been started.
