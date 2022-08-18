Girls excel as Peshawar BISE declares SSC exam results

PESHAWAR: Nine students - eight girls and one boy - shared the top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar declared the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022 on Wednesday.

The results were declared at a ceremony for the position holders where Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest. Board Chairman Nasrullah Khan, Controller Arif Ali Khan, Secretary Mehdi Jan, Deputy Controller Alamzaib Khan and others were present. A good number of parents, teachers and heads of the institutions’ concerned attended the function as well. A total of 80,044 students appeared in the examination. Some 67,246 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 84.

Six students among the top three position holders belonged to New Islamia Public High School Charsadda, while the remaining three were from Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dilzak Road Peshawar. In the humanities group, all the three top position holders were girls and hailed from Iqra Huffaz Secondary School for Girls Warsak Road, Peshawar.

The top position was shared by two girl students — Faryal Rashid, daughter of Rashid Gul, a student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II, Peshawar and Munaza Alam, daughter of Mahboob Alam, a student of New Islamia Public High School Charsadda. They obtained 1089 marks out of the total 1100.

The second position was shared by three students including Maryam Bibi, daughter of Imtiaz Khan, student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II, Peshawar, Mashal Subhan, daughter of Fazle Subhan, student of New Islamia Public High School Charsadda and Syed Hammad Ali Shah, son of Said Mohammad of the same school. They secured 1088 marks.

Similarly, four students shared the third position in the board. They were Dur-e- Marjan, daughter of Jehangir Khan of Peshawar Model School, and Zarlakht, daughter of Mohammad Wadood Khan, Fatima Zarlal, daughter of Sohrab Ali and Kanwal Akhtar, daughter of Akhtar Ali, students of New Islamia Public High School Charsadda. They got 1087 marks. In the humanities group, Saira Gul, daughter of Haji Sartaj Khan, clinched the top position by obtaining 1043 marks.

Hafiza Umama Syed, daughter of Jaffar Shah, remained second by scoring 1030 marks and Syed Haleema Masaud, daughter of Syed Masaud Shah with 1004 marks got the third position. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan felicitated the position holder students and their parents on their remarkable achievement. He said that students are the future of the nation.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has focused attention on reforms in the education system. He said that a second shift has been launched in the government schools.

Furniture and other facilities were being provided to the education institution. He said that all the educational boards were being digitized.

Mahmood Khan said the government was considering giving the status of Mother Board to the Peshawar Board. This step, he said, would bring equality among all the boards in the province.