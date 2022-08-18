IG orders action against drug gangs around campuses

LAHORE:Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shahkar chaired a high-level meeting at Special Branch Headquarters during his visit to Roberts Club on Wednesday.

Special Branch ROs participated in the meeting through video link. Acting Additional IG Special Branch Raja Faisal briefed Inspector General Punjab about professional affairs of Special Branch.

While giving instructions to the officers, he said that the process of monitoring the banned organisations and their facilitators should be continued and implementation of National Action Plan should be ensured in every case.

He urged the officers to speed up intelligence-based operations to bring organised drug gangs, especially drug dealers and smugglers around educational institutions and hostels under the law.

He also asked the additional Inspector General Special Branch to identify the corrupt elements in the force, they will be immediately expelled from the department. IG directed that special attention should be given to the capacity building of the officers and personnel so that they can ensure the safety of citizens while performing their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Lahore (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Lahore Police have introduced innovative operational strategies, effective mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of its force to control crime and maintain peace in the city. Dogar also said due to the citizens centric smart e-policing of Lahore Police, the last seven and a half months of this year remained peaceful in context of overall law and order and security situation.

Medical camp: A free medical camp was organised under the supervision of DIG Mahboob Aslam.The camp was organised with the cooperation of Road Master Transport Company.Sector commander SP Faisal Akram, MD Road Master Faisal Javed Shaikh and other officers were present on the occasion. Different medical tests of drivers were conducted at the camp.