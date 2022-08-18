Broken promises

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taliban: one year on’ (August 11, 2022). As the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they reneged on their promises such as the continuation of girls’ education and empowerment of Afghan women. Alongside the current financial crunch, they are short on trained personnel, who have disappeared due to fear of reprisals.
Furthermore, the Shia Hazara community’s houses and places of worship have been bombed. Unless the Taliban change their ways, the international community cannot help them.
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
