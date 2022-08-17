‘Karo Kari’ claims 123 lives in six months in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as 123 people, mostly women, were killed during the past six months in the name of honour killing or ‘Karo Kari’ in interior parts of Sindh, revealed in a study conducted by a women rights organization, Sindh Suhai Sath (SSS).
The study identified that all the women and men had lost their lives in the name of so-called honour killing or ‘Karo Kari’ and due to the weaknesses of the law enforcing agencies and weak prosecution. It said the figures of 123 people, including 88 women and 35 men, were brutally murdered by their relatives in the name of honour killing. The study showed that 18 people, including 12 women, in district Ghotki, 14 people, including 11 women, in district Kashmore-Kandhkot, 13, including seven women, in district Jacobabad, 10 including seven woman, in district Shikarpur, seven including five woman, in district Khairpur, and four people, including three women, in district Sukkur.
