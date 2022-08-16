Imran a security threat: Gillani

MULTAN: Former prime minister and Opposition Leader in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gillani has said they are serious about representing the country, but it is not wise to contest elections after resigning from the assembly. Talking to journalists here on Monday, he said that in the foreign funding case, it was proved that the PTI was an imported party.He said Toshakhana cases were filed against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and him and they appeared in courts, adding that Imran Khan was a security risk, how he could becom prime minister.