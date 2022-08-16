Imran a security threat: Gillani

MULTAN: Former prime minister and Opposition Leader in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gillani has said they are serious about representing the country, but it is not wise to contest elections after resigning from the assembly. Talking to journalists here on Monday, he said that in the foreign funding case, it was proved that the PTI was an imported party.He said Toshakhana cases were filed against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and him and they appeared in courts, adding that Imran Khan was a security risk, how he could becom prime minister.
SUKKUR: Three people, including two women and a man, were killed over the Karo-Kari issue in districts Jacobabad and...
SUKKUR: As many as three people, including mother and daughter, drowned while five others rescued, when a boat...
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that former prime minister...
LAHORE: A significant flood warning for River Ravi has been issued following release of water by India from reservoir...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has adjourned the hearing of petitions against the delimitation of two national...
KARACHI: The official trailer of the epic action film, “The Legend of Maula jatt,” has been released, leaving the...
Comments