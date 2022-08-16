Protest after suspect dies in custody

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly committed suicide in the lock-up of the Michni Gate Police Station after he was arrested on the charges of killing his wife.A police official said one Zia Ur Rehman was arrested by the Michni Gate police for allegedly killing his wife the other day.
The official alleged the accused committed suicide by strangulating himself with the cover of the pillow. The relatives and villagers of the deceased blocked Warsak Road and demanded action against the police officials. The protestors blocked the road for hours, causing inconvenience to a large number of motorists and commuters.
GHALLANAI: The leaders of the Mohmand Siyasi Ittehad said on Monday that they would not bear unrest and lawlessness,...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has...
MANSEHRA: A former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain, alias Iqbal, who was booked in the murder of a woman dancer,...
PESHAWAR: A tough contest is expected in by-elections on four National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as some...
PESHAWAR: The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Prof Dr Safia Ahmad has...
Comments