CM launches tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling of avocado on the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House.

Provincial ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Khan Bangash, Faisal Amin Gandapur and others were present. The chief minister was briefed that a total of 37.5 million saplings would be planted across the province during the campaign.

He was informed that some 19.6 million seedlings would be planted in the central southern region I including newly merged districts, while 8.9 million saplings would be planted in northern forest region II.

Up to 9 million saplings would be planted in Malakand forest region III. He was told that the Forest Department, civil society organizations, educational institutions, industries, government departments and other public and private organizations would take part in the plantation drive.

The chief minister was informed that during the spring tree plantation drive a total of 80.21 million seedlings had been planted across the province and steps were being taken to increase the chances of survival of those plants.

The chief minister said that forest preservation was our collective responsibility. He added the government was taking steps to increase the forest cover. Mahmood Khan said that the importance of forests had highly increased to overcome the challenges emerging from environmental pollution. He said the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I government initiated the Billion Tree Tsunami project under which one billion saplings were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister said former prime minister Imran Khan launched the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project at the national level to overcome the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution. He directed the Forest Department officials to devise a strategy in collaboration with the Urban Development Department authorities for urban plantation.