Bridging gaps

This letter refers to the news story ‘Provincial police guarding Bani Gala confuses ICT police’ (August 15, 2022). After creating so much polarization between the people of Pakistan, the PTI’s leadership is now pitting law-enforcement agencies against each other. This will further weaken the foundation of Pakistan’s federation. Furthermore, Imran Khan and his party members seem bound to create rifts, validating their unwarranted calls for early elections.
They should consider that the country cannot take further damage as economic instability is already a major problem. The PTI should sit with the current government to provide support to help the country get out of this crisis, allowing it to approach the next election in a stable manner.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This letter refers to the article ‘The strange case of Imran Khan’ by Kamila Hyat. It was refreshing to read a...
Balochistan is an important strategic hub for Pakistan as it is home to Gwadar Port and many CPEC projects. To make...
There is a strong stigma against divorce in Pakistani society. The fear of becoming an outcast leads a lot of women to...
Due to the uncontrollable internal and external deficits, the value of Pakistan’s currency is under severe pressure....
When we survey our now 75-year-old history we see that Pakistan has survived in situations where other states would...
This letter refers to the article ‘Jinnah’s vision’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf in which the writer explained how...
Comments