Bridging gaps

This letter refers to the news story ‘Provincial police guarding Bani Gala confuses ICT police’ (August 15, 2022). After creating so much polarization between the people of Pakistan, the PTI’s leadership is now pitting law-enforcement agencies against each other. This will further weaken the foundation of Pakistan’s federation. Furthermore, Imran Khan and his party members seem bound to create rifts, validating their unwarranted calls for early elections.

They should consider that the country cannot take further damage as economic instability is already a major problem. The PTI should sit with the current government to provide support to help the country get out of this crisis, allowing it to approach the next election in a stable manner.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada