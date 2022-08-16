Four people die of electrocution

Four people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Monday. According to the Manghopir police, two labourers died after suffering electric shocks while working at an under-construction building near Noorani Hotel. Rescuers transported the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one of the two was identified as 47-year-old Imam Buksh while the other was yet to be identified.

Another labourer working at a garments factory was electrocuted to death in Quaidabad. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was identified as 52-year-old Shahid, son of Zafar.

In another incident, a man received an electric shock at a cattle farm in the Sukkan area. The body was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 27-year-old Adnan, son of Manzur.

Suspect injured

A suspected street criminal was injured in firing by his own accomplice in New Karachi. According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, the suspects were trying to flee after looting a citizen in Khamiso Goth when a crowd of people started chasing them. One of the suspects opened fire to stop the people from chasing them when a bullet accidentally hit his accomplice.

The suspect who opened fire escaped the scene, leaving his companion in an injured condition. The police reached the scene and took custody of the injured robber and took him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, where he was identified as Adam, son of Ali.