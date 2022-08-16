HBL opens Islamic banking branch

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has inaugurated its Islamic banking branch in Bahria Town, Lahore to scale up its branch network to serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients, a statement said on Monday.

HBL Islamic has a network of 273 dedicated branches and 572 windows, and the bank has plans to expand more across the country by adding up to 33 new branches by December, 2022, HBL said.

“The demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic banking’s commitment to support our clients’ strategic needs,” Shahzad Babar, head Retail Banking Islamic, HBL.

According to HBL, its Islamic banking offers a complete product suite for its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and commercial banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing.