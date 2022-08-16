Taliban ask India to complete unfinished projects in Afghanistan

An outside view of an Indian embassy. — Official embassy website/ file

KABUL: The Taliban government has called on India to complete its unfinished developmental projects in Afghanistan.



According to a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also called on India to embark on other “vital projects,” in Afghanistan. The statement was issued after India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Friday a team of diplomats, excluding the ambassador, had gone to Afghanistan to address issues such as humanitarian assistance, vaccine campaigns and development projects in the country, reported foreign media.

“We have taken a very considered deliberated view that our relationship at the end of the day is with the people of Afghanistan, to the society and that it is a relationship which is deep enough and in a sense, historically long enough for us to actually find ways of factoring in these political changes and continuing that people-to-people, so like a relationship,” Jaishankar told reporters.

The Afghan foreign ministry said it welcomed India’s move to step up diplomatic presence at its embassy in Kabul, and reiterated security assurances. The ministry expressed hope that relations between India and Afghanistan would expand further.