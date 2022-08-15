Campuses pay tribute to national heroes

LAHORE:Educational institutions of the provincial metropolis celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national fervour and zeal here on Sunday.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Punjab University (PU) New Campus outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office. Dr Niaz Ahmad paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed everything for the establishment of Pakistan and said that the establishment of Pakistan was not possible without their efforts and sacrifices. He said that the guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah needed to be followed for the development of Pakistan. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag. Later, VC Dr Niaz Ahmad also visited Allama Iqbal's mausoleum and offered Fateha. The UET Lahore and its constituent campuses also celebrated Independence Day.

UET Lahore main campus was decorated with illuminations, national flags, banners, and buntings. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Chemical Seminar Hall. UET Vice Chancellor Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest. The ceremony was connected with programme held in Islamabad Convention Centre and Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar hoisted the national flag followed by National Anthem.

The central flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the main Campus of University of Education, Township. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the national flag while writer, poet and actor Iftikhar Usmani was the chief guest of the ceremony. Meanwhile a grand ceremony was also organised at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore office. BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali participated as a special guest and hoisted the national flag.

Earlier, a special flag-hoisting ceremony was organised at UMT to mark the 75th Independence Day. The flag-hoisting ceremony was joined by the President, UMT Rector, Dr Asif Raza, and UMT DG, Abid Shirwani. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) also celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Sunday. A flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at City Campus.