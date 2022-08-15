 
Monday August 15, 2022
World

‘Bullet Train’ locked and loaded atop N America box office

By AFP
August 15, 2022

Los Angeles: Sony’s "Bullet Train" held the top spot for the second week running in the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday during a relatively flat mid-August period of moviegoing.

As the last major studio release of the summer, the action thriller starring Brad Pitt pulled in $13.4 million, less than half its take the previous week but still nearly doubling up on its closest competitor.

