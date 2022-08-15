‘Bullet Train’ locked and loaded atop N America box office

Los Angeles: Sony’s "Bullet Train" held the top spot for the second week running in the North American box office, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday during a relatively flat mid-August period of moviegoing.
As the last major studio release of the summer, the action thriller starring Brad Pitt pulled in $13.4 million, less than half its take the previous week but still nearly doubling up on its closest competitor.
Damascus: Israeli strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded others, state media said on Friday. "The...
Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution...
Madrid: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain on Sunday that forced hundreds to evacuate and...
Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing...
Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN...
Comments