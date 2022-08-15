Nooh faces tough task in Turkey

Nooh Dastgir Butt competes in Commonwealth Games 2022. -Courtesy CWG Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Nooh Dastgir Butt will be facing a tough task to grab a medal amongst a galaxy of international stars mostly belonging to former Russian states.

Nooh will be seen in action in the fifth Islamic Games 109 plus weightlifting category in Konya (Turkey) today (Monday). However, his chances of winning a medal are slim.

Meanwhile, Haider Ali who represented the country in the -81kg category finished 11th in the competition. He finished the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at No 5.

In Konya, he could not compete well against a galaxy of international stars and finished 11th. Pakistan volleyball team was also beaten 2-3 by Qatar.

In swimming, Mohammad Amman Siddiqui finished overall 8th in the final of 400m freestyle. Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub finished 7th in the women's 50m breaststroke.

Besides Nooh, the other medal potential Usman Chand (shooting-skeet) will also be seen in action today.

Meanwhile, karate and judo events are also getting underway from Monday where Saadi Abbas (karate) and Shah Hussain Shah (judo) will be seen in action.