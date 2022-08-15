‘Good news to come soon regarding amendments to local govt law’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA and Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq has said that people will soon get good news regarding the local government law amendments and the implementation of other points of the agreement reached between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the MQM-P on the local government system in Sindh.

He stated this on Sunday at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum while leading a delegation of the MQM-P leaders to offer homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

The party also held flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremonies to mark Independence Day. The main event was held at the party head office in Bahadurabad that was formally inaugurated by MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui by unfurling the flag.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah went to a private hospital to enquire after MQM-P’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Kunwar Naveed Jamil who is suffering from brain haemorrhage. He was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) on June 27.