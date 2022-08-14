Cleaning Pakistan

Being a citizen of Pakistan it is our duty to make our country clean and green. As we know, Pakistan is one of the most polluted countries on earth. Throwing rubbish on the streets and in open grounds is the normal way of doing things. To avoid pollution we have to do better.

We should not throw rubbish outside and must pay more attention to the cleanliness of our surroundings. On the 75th anniversary of Pakistan we should all take an oath to keep Pakistan clean.

Isha Sheikh

Lalamusa