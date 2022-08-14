 
close
Sunday August 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Minister attends I-Day ceremony

By Our Correspondent
August 14, 2022

Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that our ancestors got this country after giving countless sacrifices and now we are responsible for its protection, progress and wellbeing. He said this while addressing a ceremony as chief guest organised by Punjab Transport Company (PTC) in connection with Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. —Correspondent

Comments