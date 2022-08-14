Contesting polls on 9 NA seats by ex-PM a joke: Aimal

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party provincial leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement joint candidate for the by-polls on NA-24 Charsadda Aimal Wali Khan said that ex-premier Imran Khan was a cheater and an anti-democracy politician.

Talking to reporters after submitting nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections, he said that a US-based company was preparing narratives for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to tarnish the image of the country and destroy norms of democracy.

He said that the people of Charsadda had rejected Imran Khan before the by-polls for introducing indecency in politics and bad governance during his rule.

“This is a joke with the democracy and economy of the country to resign from the National Assembly and then contest by-elections from more than two constituencies,” he said while referring to former prime minister Imran Khan, who is poised to contest by-polls for the nine National Assembly seats.

Aimal Wali said that they had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace and would now not allow anyone to create violence and challenge the writ of government.