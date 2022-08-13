Punjab Youth Helpline launched

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has officially launched Punjab Youth Helpline and Co-Working Space Desk for Young Entrepreneurs at a grand event organised on the eve of International Youth Day at SBP E-Library on Friday.

The minister also appointed promising sports stars world amateur snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan and young female sprinter Sahib-e-Asra as Goodwill Ambassadors of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and a large number of young boys and girls attended the mega event. Addressing the event, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs said

Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking important steps to guide the youth. The helpline has been established to engage youth and resolve their issues if any. In addition, the potential youth can share their fresh business ideas at Co-Working Desk and Youth Affairs will provide every possible help in executing these ideas, he added.

Pakistan can achieve a respectable status in the world by utlising the large force of youth properly. “Pakistan has been blessed with more than 60 percent of youth and Youth Affairs Department is utilizing all resources to transform this large force into useful citizens of the country”.

He said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is extending every kind of facilities to youth for their prosperous future. “My doors are open for every talented youngster.

In his address, Tariq Qureshi said Youth Affairs Department is adding more disciplines for the youth in E-Rozgaar Programme. 40 E-Rozgaar Centres are working in 40 universities of the province where more than 40,000 talented boys and girls are earning billions of rupees in a respectable manner”.