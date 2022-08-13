Imran has infused political wisdom into masses: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Prosecution, Cooperatives and head of Cabinet Committee on law and order Basharat Raja said that PTI chief Imran Khan has infused political wisdom among masses and now people are awakened about their rights and mandate.

The minister was talking to three-member delegation of British High Commission led by Political Counsellor Ms Zoe Ware while Special Representative for Punjab Mr Alex Bullinger and political advisor Talal Raza were the other members of delegation. PTI leader Behroz Kamal was also present.

The minister also briefed the delegates on initiatives taken for improving efficiency of prosecution and cooperative departments. He said that the people have responded to Imran's political narrative by giving triumph to PTI in bye-elections. Imran earned recognition and appreciation through his political sagacity and charismatic personality, he said. The delegation congratulated Basharat on assuming charge of prosecution and cooperative ministry.