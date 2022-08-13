Pervaiz says health sector always priority

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences at Jubilee Town on Friday. Both inspected various sections to review the pace of work.

The chief minister ordered the department concerned to early complete the project and announced giving it the status of Fatima Jinnah Dental University. While pointing out that the scheme was approved in his previous tenure in 2005, the chief minister regretted that the PMLN government made no significant progress. Like other public welfare schemes, this project also succumbed to political enmity. “The project could not be functionalised after a lapse of 17 years and this resulted in increasing the construction cost,” he commented and termed it an enmity with the people. Failure in timely completion of healthcare schemes is criminal negligence, he noted and pointed out that the timely completion of this project would have resulted in the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people. He said that he gave priority to the health sector whenever Allah Almighty has allowed me to serve the masses, he added and directed C&W and NESPAK officials to complete the project without delay. He said that it was his mission to provide quality healthcare facilities to the masses at their doorstep and Fatima Jinnah Dental University would provide modern treatment facilities to the patients, he added. The health secretary briefed about the project details. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and others were also present. Earlier, the chief minister welcomed President Dr Arif Alvi at Lahore Airport along with provincial ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

CM praises youths' role in uplift: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the role of the youth is pivotal in the development of the country as they have brought laurels home in every sector of life with their abilities. In his message issued on Friday, the chief minister asserted that ample resources and opportunities would be provided to empower the youth. The nation attached a lot of expectations from the talented youth as their role is important in the development of the country. It’s sanguine that Arshad Nadeem and Noh Butt have proved their talent in Commonwealth Games by winning gold medals, he added.