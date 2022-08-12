ECP asks political parties to declare assets by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2021-22 by August 29. The Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.