ECP asks political parties to declare assets by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2021-22 by August 29. The Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.
KARACHI: China has put a hold on a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar,...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government has resolved the issue of...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given an approval for reappointment of Saleem Baig as chairman Pakistan Electronic...
KARACHI: A Malir court discharged on Thursday head of ARY News, Ammad Yousaf, from a case pertaining to allegedly...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hoped that Pakistan would continue to be part...
PIA management has sought recommendations for installation of in-flight entertainment system
Comments