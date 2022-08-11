Legend of Maula Jatt to be released on October 13

KARACHI: The Geo’s Legend of Maula Jatt starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan is all set to be released on October 13. The Bilal Lashari directorial, which also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Mirza Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles, stated a press release.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is by far the most expensive film to come out of Pakistan. This intense and epic hero origin story, with a screenplay by Bilal Lashari and dialogues by Nasir Adeeb, is a hard reboot of the 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’. The film is directed by Lashari, known for his directorial debut, the box office megahit film Waar and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.The movie will hit the cinemas on October 13

The movie’s first look teaser released in 2019 managed to receive a thunderous response worldwide for its cinematic grandeur, exceptional star cast and mega-scale production. Starring Fawad in the role of the legendary Maula Jatt and Hamza as his arch nemesis, Noori Natt, the film reimagines cinema’s greatest rivalry.