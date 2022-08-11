 
Thursday August 11, 2022
Peshawar

Muqam condemns killing of PMLN activist

August 11, 2022

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s adviser for political and public affairs Amir Muqam on Wednesday condemned the killing of PMLN leader Daud Khan in Swat and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the incident.

Amir Muqam has prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

